After two back-to-back losses, Tremont was looking for a win. The Eagles knew they would have to bring their game going up against Vina and Belgreen. The Lady Eagles went into Vina prepared to fight to the finish.
(B)Tremont 57, Vina 29
On Jan. 23, The Eagles went on the road to Vina, Alabama where they were unstoppable. Tremont would go on to win 57-29.
Top scorers for the Eagles were Nate Ruffin with 12 points, Alex Ocana with 11 points and Hector Chen with 11 points.
(G)Vina 56, Tremont 45
The Lady Eagles battled Vina on the road also but came up short. Vina took the 56-45 win.
Top scorers for the Lady Eagles were Paige Gillespie with 14 points, Saige Black Smith with 12 points and Martina de Miguel with 11 points.
(B) Tremont 41, Belgreen 40
The Eagles hosted Belgreen, Alabama for Senior night on Friday, Jan. 27. Tremont had a 10-point lead at halftime but had trouble scoring in the third quarter and were down by five points. The Eagles came back in the fourth to take a five-point lead. Belgreen hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the lead to one. Tremont held on to win 41-40. Alex Ocana led Tremont with 18 points, followed by Hector Chen with 16 points.
"It was good to see us not give up after giving up the lead. We did a great job of getting back in the game by attacking the goal when our outside shots were not falling," Tremont head coach Brady Ramey said.
