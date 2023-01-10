The Tremont Eagles had a good week as they opened 2023 with a two-game homestand before closing out the week on the road.
On Jan. 3 they hosted West Union. The first quarter got off to a slow start for the home team as West Union led 20-7. In the second quarter West Union led 32-18. At the end of the third the score was 47-28, West Union. The Eagles fought hard in the fourth period and tried to come back but fell short as West Union won 69-52.
Leading scorers were Alex Ocana with 24 points, Hector Chen with 8 points and Nate Ruffin with 8 points and 8 rebounds.
Tremont edges Tupelo Christian 43-40
On Jan. 6, the Tremont Eagles hosted Tupelo Christian Preparatory School. Tremont and TCPS battled to 6-6 tie in the first period.
Scoring picked up in the second period and Tremont closed the half with a 21-18 lead. Tremont added 10 more points in the third making the score 31-30. The fourth period was a close one but Tremont held off TCPS by a final score of 43-40 and a division win.
Hector Chen scored 11 points, Nate Ruffin scored 9 and Drake Moore scored 8.
Eagles go on the road, beat Thrasher 45-39
In a close first period the Rebels led 14-12. The Eagles came back in the second to take a 25-18 lead. Tremont extended the lead in the third quarter 39-31.Thrasher tried to come back but Tremont was victorious with the final score of 45-39 and another division win.
Hector Chen was the top scorer with 16 points, followed by Alex Ocana with 10 and Nate Ruffin with 10.
Upcoming: The Eagles will be back in action Jan 13 when they face TCPS again on the road.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.