Tremont takes 2 out 3

Tremont takes two in a three-game stretch, both division wins.

 Courtesy of Kim Roberts

The Tremont Eagles had a good week as they opened 2023 with a two-game homestand before closing out the week on the road.

Newsletters

Harvey.parson@djournal.com

Tags

General Manager, Monroe Journal & Itawamba Times

Harvey serves as the General Manager of the Monroe Journal and Itawamba Times.

Recommended for you