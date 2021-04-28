EASY ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE

Tomatoes (enough to fill a baking sheet when chopped) 5 cloves garlic 1 medium white onion Olive oil Salt and pepper Instructions: Preheat your oven to 425 degrees and spray a baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Chop larger tomatoes into fourths and smaller tomatoes in half. Chop onion into fourths. Spread tomatoes and onion on your baking sheet, but don’t crowd them. Add whole garlic cloves. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast the vegetables in the oven until soft and browned. Remove from the oven and let it cool for 10 minutes. In batches, blend all vegetables until it reaches your desired consistency. Add everything to a large pot on medium high heat and simmer for about an hour or until some of the liquid evaporates. At this point, you can portion the sauce into freezer bags and freeze or it can be canned. I typically do several batches at one time.
