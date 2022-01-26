EDITOR’S NOTE: Dorsey resident and foodie Jeff Jones has been chronicling his experiences at local eateries on his blog, “Eating Out with Jeff Jones,” since 2015. Occasionally, Jones likes to share some of his thoughts on local restaurants with the readers of The Itawamba County Times. He can be found every day at eatingoutwithjeffjones.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/eatingoutwithjeffjones.
Living in Itawamba county, we have the luxury of small-town hospitality and quiet country living.
As you venture further into Itawamba, you’ll find country living at its core with vast woods, beautiful lakes, and fertile land. Where families still hunt, fish, and plant crops as they have for generations.
Tammy Wynette, known as the First Lady of Country Music, was raised around Tremont in Itawamba county and was a familiar face to many who grew up in the area. Legacy Park was created not only to honor Tammy Wynette and her humble beginnings and legacy, but also her love of cooking and fellowship.
While enjoying country life in Tremont, a nice meal out would normally require a trip to nearby Fulton or further out to Tupelo. Kelly’s Kitchen, now open inside the Legacy Center at 10130 Highway 178 E, Tremont, offer locals and visitors a taste of country life.
Kelly’s Kitchen opens from 7:00 am - 7:00 pm, Thursday through Sunday for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It closes its doors between 10:00 am and 11:00 am for cleaning. Follow their Facebook page, Kelly’s Kitchen, for updates, specials, and more.
What I ate:
• Country Fried Steak
• Fried Okra
• Turnip Greens
• Fried potatoes
• Jalapeño Cornbread
• Hamburger with fries
• Philly Cheese Steak with onions, peppers & cheese
For my first visit, I ordered a lunch plate of Country Fried Steak with gravy and for my three sides, I chose fried okra, turnip greens, fried potatoes, and jalapeño cornbread. Although this isn’t the sexiest plate lunch I’ve ordered, it does represent a tasty cross-section of local offerings.
For me, country fried steak is a comfort food that is predictably delicious, with its tender meat encrusted in a thin crunchy layer, smothered in a thick savory gravy.
For my three sides, I went old school country and choose turnip greens, fried potatoes, and fried okra. With the potatoes and greens, you pretty much know what your getting, but the fried okra is where it takes skill...lightly breaded with a hint of crispiness.
Next on the menu for some takeout was the cheeseburger and Philly Cheese Steak with onions and peppers. My daughter had the Philly and allowed me a bite. Although, I did sneak a second one because the first was sooo good! Extremely juicy inside between grilled Texas toast.
Next on the menu for some takeout was the cheeseburger and Philly Cheese Steak with onions and peppers. My daughter had the Philly and allowed me a bite. Although, I did sneak a second one because the first was sooo good! Extremely juicy inside between grilled Texas toast.
The cheeseburger was pretty big and totally delicious. Plus, considering it and fries are only $5.95 it’s a great deal to boot!
Although I haven’t made it for breakfast yet, I’ve looked over the menu and can’t wait to get a plate of chocolate gravy and biscuits!
Whether your looking for a bite to eat from Kelly’s Kitchen, exploring the museum, or enjoying some live entertainment, I’ll see you there!
