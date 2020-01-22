EDITOR’S NOTE: Dorsey resident and foodie Jeff Jones has been chronicling his experiences at local eateries on his blog, “Eating Out with Jeff Jones,” since 2015. Occasionally, Jones likes to share some of his thoughts on local restaurants with the readers of The Itawamba County Times. He can be found every day at eatingoutwithjeffjones.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/eatingoutwithjeffjones.
Where’d I eat: Granny’s Cafe @ 100 South Spring Street, Fulton
What’d I eat: The Duke half-pound burger; beer-battered onion rings
What’d I think:
Granny’s Cafe is located across from Fulton’s ICC campus and formally where I went to high school. Although Granny’s just recently opened, it’s been a local eatin’ place since long before I graduated. Yes, that was a very long time ago!
The menu has a lot of sandwich choices, ranging from turkey sandwiches to Reubens, plus chicken strips and a wide verity of burger combinations. They offer lunch plates with a meat and two sides or a meat and three in case you want a quick lunch break in a relaxed atmosphere. You can also find fish plate specials on the weekend.
I knew when ordering a half-pound burger it’d be big, but this thing was huge! It was like watching a storm cloud approaching. I knew it was going to be a monster once it reached my table.
The Duke burger comes with a 1/3 pound burger, although I upgraded mine to the half-pounder for a buck more. Toppings included cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and a fried egg on Texas toast.
I love ordering the big burgers for the beauty of them. We all eat with our eyes first, and mine were as big as saucers when I saw the Duke! However, one patty would be plenty for most any appetite, including mine.
The meat was delicious, with a rich flavor and an added egg is always at the top of my toppings list. The egg is cooked over easy by default, but you can always ask your server to have it fried hard if you prefer.
You have several sides to choose from, but the beer-battered onion rings seemed to call my name. Yeah, I sometimes hear voices. They are usually food related.
If you’re ready to try out Fulton’s newest eatin’ spot, drop on by, pick up some takeout, or call in a delivery order within the Fulton city limits. See y’all there!