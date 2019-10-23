There’s a certain level of professionalism expected of our elected officials. When someone takes an oath of office, he or she is no longer representing themselves alone but the entirety of their constituency.
Earlier this month, Fulton alderman Brad Chatham broke decorum when addressing local business owner Charlie Graham during a city board meeting. Graham was asking city officials to consider adopting stricter guidelines for local pets, including harsher penalties for failing to follow leash laws.
Chatham, Graham’s neighbor, felt the call for stricter guidelines was aimed at him and said it represented a “personal issue” between the two men. Graham never mentioned Chatham as the inspiration for his suggestions. During this initial meeting, Chatham became increasingly aggressive with Graham, who remained calm and professional, never once raising his voice when speaking to the alderman.
During last week’s meeting, Chatham refused to apologize for his demeanor toward Graham, even as Fulton’s mayor pressed him to do so. He said he has no reason to apologize.
We disagree with Chatham on this matter. Although we here at The Times don’t know the extent of the personal issues between the two men, we do know that such matters have no place in the city board room. Graham’s request that the city enforce its leash laws was not unreasonable. The tone and content of the alderman’s comments toward his constituent were out of line and not befitting of his position.
We don’t believe Chatham should resign over the matter, as Graham as called for him to do, but we do think he should apologize.