There came a time in Evergreen resident Pat Huddleston’s life when the weight of the world became too great to bear. So, he packed some food, saddled his Quarter Horse, Cowboy, and rode away from it all. He spent three days living in solitude, left his life and everything behind for a short span.
As Huddleston told staff writer Teresa Blake, he “needed to be by [himself] to deal with it on [his] own.”
It makes for a dramatic image – the lone cowboy hitting the dusty trail to do battle with his personal demons. It’s one that wouldn’t be out of place in the westerns Huddleston grew up watching on television.
Although most of us are unlikely to follow the specifics of Huddleston’s example, it’s not a bad idea to take a page from his playbook. Regardless of our politics, religion, income level or any of the myriad elements that define who we are, we share a common bond: Life is stressful. There is never a shortage of battles to be waged, of personal demons to fight. If you’re a bit of a cynic, life can seem like a never-ending series of shoe-drops occasionally broken up by waits for future shoe-drops. Modern society’s growing insistence that we occupy every waking hour of our day with news, social interactions and work can quickly exacerbate this feeling of oppression.
Maybe Huddleston had the right idea. There are times when we just need to get away from it all, to saddle up our horse … or car, or boat, or jogging shoes or headphones … and spend some time alone with our thoughts. Moments of solitude and peace seem to be growing increasingly rare these days, and increasingly important.