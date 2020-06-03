The COVID-19 crisis temporarily closed the doors to nearly every aspect of pre-pandemic life, but with the Itawamba County School District (ICSD), it has opened the door to new, creative ways to reach both kids and their parents.
“We were meeting in the boardroom discussing summer enrichment programs, and we just began brainstorming,” ICSD Superintendent Trae Wiygul said. “That meeting led to the creation of our Facebook page.”
The “Itawamba County Schools” Facebook page states its primary purpose as providing “updates to the students and their parents with announcements, pictures, and videos,” but Wiygul said with the creative talents of the ICSD staff and administration, it has far exceeded those somewhat meager initial goals.
“It has been impressive to see what they are coming up with,” Wiygul said. “They are able to do things and teach things in a way they might not be able to in the classroom.”
From instructional videos serving dual purposes like teaching measurements while cooking cornbread to featuring a teacher demonstrating density by jumping into a swimming pool, Wiygul said local teachers’ creativity has made the page more than just useful. It’s fun.
“We realized pretty quickly that we were on to something,” Wiygul said. “Not only is it educating kids, but it’s also informing the parents and giving them the chance to see a different side of our teachers.”
Mick Taylor, Administrator of the ICSD Improvement Center, produced one of the first videos posted to the page. In it, he gives a virtual tour of the Improvement Center and brief descriptions of its many uses. Taylor talks about the Center’s service as an alternative school, hosting transitions classes, the local GED program, credit recovery, and College Readiness and ACT preparedness classes.
“There is much more to The Improvement Center than a lot of people realize,” Taylor said. “This has given us a platform to highlight what we have available to some that might not know otherwise. Pre-spring break education as we knew it has changed. This could be something positive that comes from it.”
Taylor and ICSD Curriculum Coordinator Sheryl Ewing follow the page closely and have been working together to schedule, lay the groundwork for and organize the daily posts.
Since the page began two weeks ago, it has gained more than 1,200 followers.
Itawamba Attendance Center counselor Staci Kline’s video discussing kindergarten registration already has 1,200 views. Kline covers the information and forms needed when parents register their children. She follows her segment with reading the book, “I’m Off to Kindergarten Now.”
“This is something new to us all,” Wiygul said. “We are asking our teachers to get out of their comfort zone, but so far it has been very impressive.”
Daily lessons are posted Monday through Thursday. Mondays feature math for students in first, third, fifth and seventh grades. Wednesday’s cover math for students in second, fourth, sixth, and eighth grades. Tuesdays are devoted to Language Arts for first, third, fifth, and seventh grade students; Thursdays covers Language Arts for students in second, fourth, sixth, and eighth grades.
Ewing said there are high school segments posted daily.
Highlights from each of the school’s principals are also posted to the page. Wiygul said this allows viewers who might be interested in moving to the district the opportunity to see what ICSD has to offer.
“We are very proud of what we’re doing academically. We have two students from IAHS who earned a perfect score on the ACT and each of our high schools have numerous students in their ACT 30 Clubs,” he said. “Our Career and Technical Center offers top-notch training for students who want to go work immediately. Mantachie has the only meat processing class in the state of Mississippi and Tremont has its horticulture program. People just need to see it, and our Facebook page is allowing them to do that.”
A recent Mississippi Department of Education survey answered by over 1,200 parents of Itawamba County students showed those homes had more than 6,000 cell phones. That’s an average of five per home.
“Families have multiple cell phones these days,” Wiygul said. “The opportunities are endless with doing this.”
Wiygul, Taylor and Ewing all agreed that although the pandemic has forced the district’s hand into the unknown, it’s something proving to be beneficial.
“It’s not just about school, it’s about life. We have teachers and administrative staff doing videos on car maintenance and care, how to balance a budget, a story time for younger students. It’s really been amazing to watch it come together,” Wiygul said.
Each Friday, Wiygul records and posts a video promoting the next week’s lineup.
“Everyone within the ICSD wears many hats, even Mr. Wiygul. This is just the newest one,” Ewing said. “Change doesn’t have to be bad.”
Wiygul said feedback from the parents and students will be key to making the page even more successful.
“We’re encouraging both parents and students to contact the ICSD office if there’s something they would like to see us cover,” he said. “We want this to be something that’s beneficial for them for many days to come.”