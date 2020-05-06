Four miles north of Tremont, at the intersection of Green Road and Patton Flat-Oakland, a rusty metal sign still hangs in the shadows of an old oak tree. Time has made the sign’s message nearly illegible, but those who squint might just make out the words “Oakland RCDC.”
An arrow directs both locals and visitors to the bygone group’s former meeting place and where the once prestigious Oakland Normal Institute once stood.
Looking to take a break from the long days of isolation, Fulton’s Liz Beasley recently invited her aunt, Miriam Moore, for an afternoon drive to escape the monotony. The 92-year-old found herself traveling the back roads and looking out across the grounds of Oakland, where her late grandfather, James Eldridge Nelson Summers, was educated.
“They called him ‘Sam,’” Moore said. “He attended Oakland Normal Institute for 6 years and became at teacher at Bethel School in Dorsey. There was a great need for teachers then.”
As the early pioneers settled in Itawamba County in the 1830s, they built homes and cleared land. Education had fallen by the wayside in light of establishing homesteads. Soon churches emerged across the land, sometimes serving as both places of worship and classrooms. Over the decades, one-room school buildings began to crop up across the county, making the need for teachers paramount.
The Feb. 21, 1991, edition of The Times records some 115 schools that have dotted the hillsides and piney woods of Itawamba County.
G.A and J.T. Holley were brothers with a vision. Because of the county’s desperate need for more educators, the Holleys decided to begin training teachers themselves. With the two serving as professors, G.A. and J.T. Holley made plans for Oakland Normal Institute to meeting the growing county’s need for teachers.
Originally a two-story structure, Oakland first opened its doors in 1887. “Normal schools,” sometimes referred to as “teachers’ colleges,” were designed to educate students in the “norms” of teaching school and school curriculum. The private institution provided students such courses as art, Latin, business and education.
Moore recalled the impact being educated at Oakland had on her grandfather’s life, how it played a part in both his success in business and his personal life.
“After teaching for some time, he purchased the first steam engine sawmill in this area and started his own business,” she said. “He was very successful and later became the mayor of Golden.”
Moore’s father-in-law, Ellie Moore, also attended Oakland.
“There is an untold number of students this school has given opportunities too,” Moore said looking across the grounds. “There wasn’t another one like it around.”
During its near 20 years from dream to existence, some 400 students attended the prestigious school. Among its ranks are doctors, lawyers, teachers and politicians, including U.S. Representative Thomas Jefferson Busby, who pitched the idea of the Natchez Trace Parkway to his fellow representatives.
The Oakland Normal Institute closed in 1904, one of the last of its kind. The original two-story building was torn down in the 1930s, and a single level structure was built using much of the wood from the old school. The school housed a classroom, music room, multipurpose room, auditorium, and a supply room. The original water pump is still visible on the property today, as are drinking fountains and a wooden outhouse.
In 1952, many of the alumni of the onetime famous school gathered on the grounds. A quartet of students sang “Long, Long Ago.” The Honorable T.R. Williams, president of the Alumni Association, gave the introductory remarks. Principal business was the calling of the long roll in order to account for alumni who were absent, The Times reported.
Some 90 former students attended to pay tribute to G.A. and J.T. Holley, brothers who had a vision for higher education in the rural hills of Itawamba County. A granite monument was dedicated in their honor.
Although the building was renovated in 2004, the secluded Oakland Normal Institute has fallen prey to vandalism in recent years. Small wooden desks still sit on the sloping hardwood floors of the school’s long-empty classrooms, dappled light from the midday sun piercing the shattered windows. Leaves blow about freely across the dusty floors.
The alumni who once served diligently as the school’s protectors are all gone. The building has been abandoned.
Yet beneath an old oak tree stands the granite stone, as solid as the day it was put in place. It’s a monument to the legacy of Holley Brothers, men who were instrumental in educating Itawamba.
Etched in the stone is the following message: “Emerging from a youthful status of in opportunity, and being inspired by ambition to serve the youth of their land, they erected, dedicated and operated the Oakland Normal Institute, 1887-1904 and brought the torch of light to thousands of youths who otherwise would have remained in darkness.”