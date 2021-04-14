Itawamba Agricultural High School's track and field team competed in the division 2-4A meet last week with the top-four finishers in each event advancing to the regional meet this week at Pontotoc High School.
Athletes advancing and their finish:
girl's 100-meter dash: 2. Alaina Gordon, 3. Kelsei Dilworth. girl's 200 dash: 1. Alaina Gordon girl's 1,600: 2. Kate Gann girl's 3.200: 1. Kate Gann boy's high jump: 1. Arvesta Troupe boy's long jump: 2. Arvesta Troupe, 3. Gavin Freeman boy's shot put: 3: Gavin Freeman girl's shot put: 1. Khali Dilworth, 3. Kendra Blackmon, 3. Maddi Fleming girl's discus: 2. Khali Dilworth, 3. Maddi Fleming