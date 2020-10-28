Itawamba County Circuit Clerk Carol Gates said early voting for the Nov. 3 general election has been the highest she’s seen in her seven term tenure in office.
“We’ve already had just under 500 absentee voters,” Gates told The Times. “I’m expecting around 800. If we reach that, it will the largest number we’ve had since I’ve been in office.”
The circuit clerks office will be open Saturday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for voters who still need to cast their absentee ballots. Otherwise Gates says her office is open the same hours weekdays.
“Based on what we have seen already with absentee voting, we are expecting a large turnout at the polls,” she said.
When it comes to those who will be casting their ballots at their perspective precinct, Gates told The Times many safety precautions will be in place.
“Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at each precinct. There will be signage placed throughout the building and the commissioners will be marking off the 6’ safety distance,” she said.
Poll workers will be cleaning the voting machines and voting cards after every use and there will be a limited amount of stylus pens available, Gates added.
Gates said voters should expect to wait, but there are things they can do to speed up the process.
“Have your drivers license or identification ready to present to poll workers when you sign in,” Gates said. “And making yourself familiar with the ballot ahead of time will save valuable time.”
Along with who will be seated in the White House for the next four years, Election 2020 will decide Mississippi’s U.S. Senate seat, District 3 Supreme Court Justice, and Itawamba County’s fifth district school board representative. Also on the ballot will be the medical marijuana initiative, an electoral college issue, and whether or not Mississippi will adopt the new state flag design.
Seats up for grabs
For the presidential race, the ballot includes incumbent Donald Trump (Republican), Joe Biden (Democrat), Don Blankenship (American Constitution), Brian Carroll (American Solidarity), Phil Collins (Independent) Howie Hawkins (Green), Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian), Brock Pierce (Independent) and Kanye West (Independent).
For U.S. Senate, incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) faces Mike Espy (D) and Jimmy Edwards (L).
In the 1st Congressional District for the U.S. House of Representatives, Trent Kelly (R) faces Antonia Eliason (D).
Josiah Dennis Coleman and Percy Lynchard are running against each other for the District 3 Supreme Court justice seat on the Mississippi Supreme Court.
On the local level
Local races for Itawamba County includes five election commissioner spots. Names on the ballot include James Dickens for District 1, Amanda Hinds McFerrin for District 2, Matt Hudson for District 3, Tommy Gholston for District 4 and Steve Johnson for District 5. All candidates are independent except McFerrin, who is Republican. None of the candidates have opposition.
District 5 will be electing a new school board representative. Jimmy Bennett and Teresa McNeece will be on the Nov. 3 ballot. Tony Wallace, who currently holds the position did not qualify for re-election. Both Bennett and McNeece are Independent.
The medical marijuana initiative
Mississippians will vote for or against measures pertaining to Initiative Measure No. 65 and Alternative Measure No. 65A, which deal with legalizing the use of medical marijuana. The issue will appear through Ballot Measure 1, which has two questions – if voters are in favor of one of the medical marijuana initiatives or against them. If they are in favor, voters will decide between Initiative No. 65 or Alternative Measure No. 65A.
Both proposals seek to amend the state Constitution to make medical marijuana legal in the state, but the two proposals offer different regulations of how the program would operate.
Under Initiative 65, the Mississippi State Department of Health would regulate and administer the program, potential patients could receive no more than 2.5 ounces of marijuana within a 14-day period, smoking medical marijuana in public would be prohibited, and marijuana treatment centers cannot be located within 500 feet of a church, school or childcare center.
The proposed ballot initiative would only allow someone to use medical marijuana if they have one of 22 “debilitating medical conditions” such as epilepsy, post-traumatic stress disorder or debilitating pain. Under the citizen initiative, doctors will have the option to certify that a patient can receive medical marijuana as a form of treatment for one of the conditions.
To be certified for medical marijuana use, a person must physically go to a licensed Mississippi physician, where the doctor may certify a patient as suffering from one of the conditions.
If a physician certifies that a patient can be treated with medical marijuana, the patient would be allowed to purchase a medical marijuana ID card from the Mississippi State Department of Health. This would allow them to purchase medical marijuana from a state-regulated treatment center.
More than 220,000 signatures were gathered by lLeaders of Medical Marijuana 2020 in order for the measure to be included on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Shortly after election officials certified that Initiative 65 would appear on the ballot, the Mississippi legislature passed House Concurrent Resolution 39, which put an alternative initiative on the ballot to appear alongside the citizen-sponsored measure.
Under the state’s initiative process, the Mississippi Legislature is allowed to place an alternative measure on the ballot beside a citizen-sponsored initiative on an election. Supporters of the alternative initiative say that it’s a better way to regulate a medical marijuana program and a more measured approach to marijuana.
Under the alternative initiative, it states that the program at a minimum will be grounded in “sound medical principles” and only for “qualified persons with debilitating medical conditions as certified by health practitioners who are licensed under state law,” but it does not define what sound medical principles are or what the specific medical conditions are to quality for medical marijuana.
An electoral college issue
The Nov. 3 ballot’s second measure, House Concurrent Resolution No. 47, asks voters for a Yes or No mark for an amendment to the Mississippi Constitution eliminating what is often referred to as the “junior electoral college” element for the governor’s race and other statewide seats.
The amendment provides that a candidate running for statewide office must only receive a majority of the votes cast in the general election. According to the ballot measure, if no candidate receives a majority of votes, then a runoff election shall be held as provided by general law. It continues to state the requirement of receiving the most votes in a majority of Mississippi House of Representatives’ districts is removed.
The state legislature passed the resolution this summer, and if the majority of voters are in favor of it, it would remove the electoral vote hurdle candidates currently have to clear.
The state constitution currently requires that all statewide candidates must win a majority of the popular vote and a majority of the state’s 122 House districts. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes and a majority of the House districts, the election is then thrown to the Mississippi House of Representatives to choose the winner.
This requirement is largely viewed as a Jim Crow-era policy that was designed to keep black Mississippians from getting elected to statewide office. The ballot measure seeks to remove this requirement.
Check Yes or No for new flag
The third and final ballot measure deals with Mississippi’s flag. Voters will check Yes or No for the proposed magnolia flag, with the wording “In God We Trust” underneath it. The design is set off in red and blue with gold bars dividing the colors. Surrounding the magnolia are 20 white stars symbolic of Mississippi being the 20th state to enter the union. One gold star at the top represents Native Americans, who originally settled here.
Mississippi’s former state flag, which included a Confederate symbol, flew from 1894 until earlier this year when it was retired by Gov. Tate Reeves. There were previous attempts to change the state flag in 2001, when the proposal of a new design didn’t pass through a statewide referendum, and again in 2015 and 2016, when bills didn’t make it far enough in the Mississippi Legislature.
The new design was chosen from an original 3,000 submissions. Through the narrowing down process, a nine-member commission ultimately chose the proposed design.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the county’s 28 polling precincts.