Tuesday, Aug. 6, was an exciting night for candidates, current county leaders, politicos and those with at least a passing interest in the future of Itawamba County. Although turnout for the county’s primary Republican and Democratic primaries was predictably low, it didn’t stop local election enthusiasts from flooding into downtown Fulton to catch the results as soon as they were announced. Candidates, their families, and spectators were primarily positioned in one of two spots: inside the county courtroom, where members of the circuit clerk’s office were tallying votes as they were delivered from the county’s various polling locations, and North Gaither Street, where the Itawamba County Times hosted its traditional election night street party.

adam.armour@journalinc.com Twitter: @admarmr

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus