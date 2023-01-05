Residents who are considering a run for elected office in Itawamba County will need to make up their minds by the end of January. Qualifying began Tuesday at 8 a.m. and ends Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.
It’s not clear how many of the county’s incumbent officeholders are not running for re-election but the 2023 general election will usher in a changing of the guard for one Itawamba County elected office.
Circuit Clerk Carol Gates said after 38 years of public service, it’s time to start a new chapter.
“I finally made up my mind,” said Gates who noted there was no one reason for the decision. “It’s time. You know everybody says you know when it’s time and I think it’s time.”
Gates has served as Itawamba’s Circuit Clerk since 1996. Before that she worked as a Deputy Circuit Clerk. “I’ve got grandbabies and I want to spend some time with them,” Gates added.
Debbie Ann Johnson, the county’s Tax Collector, said earlier this year that she too would not be running this election cycle. Johnson has worked as a public servant for 28 years.
In addition to circuit clerk and tax collector, Itawamba County voters will have a say in countywide races that also include chancery clerk, sheriff, tax assessor and county supervisor seats in District 1, District 2, District 3, District, 4 and District 5. Also constable races, judge seats, coroner, county attorney and surveyor positions are on the ballots.
Those interested in running for office in Itawamba County need to submit applications to the Itawamba County Circuit Clerk at 201 West Main St., Fulton MS, 38843 or file in person at the Main Street office. People considering running for office can find qualification rules at the Secretary of State’s webside or follow the link here: https://www.sos.ms.gov/links/elections/home/tab5/Candidate%20Qualifications.pdf
State offices will also be on the ballots. Those interested in running for state offices must qualify with the Mississippi Secretary of State in Jackson.
Key election dates:
Jan. 3 – Qualifying begins
Feb. 1 – Qualifying window closes
June 9 – Absentee ballot applications for primaries available
June 24 – Absentee ballots for primary available
July 10 – Deadline to register to vote in primary
Aug. 8 – Democratic and Republican primaries
Sept. 6 – Absentee ballot applications for general election available
Sept. 23 – Absentee ballots for general election available
Oct. 9 – Deadline to register to vote in general election
Nov. 7 – General Election
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.