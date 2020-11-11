The numbers are in for Itawamba County’s recent general elections.
There was a solid turnout at the polls on Tuesday with 10,774 of the 16,617 registered Itawambians showing up to cast their votes despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of mail-in ballots nearly doubled from the 2016 presidential election.
According to the Absentee Ballot Summary Report, 1,022 ballots were requested and sent out by mail in 2020 with 987 returned and accepted.
In 2016, there were 553 ballots requested and 552 sent with 517 returned. Of the 517, there were 513 ballots accepted and four rejected.
During the 2012 presidential race, there were 588 ballots requested and sent. There were 552 returned with fourteen of those being rejected and 538 accepted.
Listed below, you’ll find a summary of each race as well as a breakdown of how the citizens of Itawamba County cast their votes.
President and Vice President
of the United States
Republican candidates President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence received 9,374 of the 10,743 votes that were cast or 87.26 percent. Runners up were Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris with 1,230 votes which made up 11.45 percent. Libertarian Party presidential and vice presidential nominees, Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen claimed .74 percent or 79 votes.
Senate
In the rematch between Mike Espy and Cindy Hyde-Smith, incumbent Smith received 82.08 percent or 8,767 of the 10,681 votes cast. Espy claimed 1,655 or 15.49 percent of the votes. Libertarian Jimmy Edwards received 2.31 percent or 247 of the votes cast.
1st Congressional District
Of the 9,214 votes cast, Josiah Dennis Coleman claimed 6,395 or 69.41 percent leaving Percy L. Lynchard with 2,776 or 30.13 percent.
5th District School Board
Teresa McNeese received the majority of the 2,041 votes with 1,432 or 70.16 percent. Her opponent, Jimmy Bennett received 607 or 29.74 percent.
Resolution No. 47
Mississippi House Resolution 47, which says that the Governor of Mississippi will be determined by the majority vote and not the electoral vote of the Mississippi House of Representatives, passed with 75.12 percent of the 10,131 Itawambians who cast their votes on the subject showing approval for the change.
House bill 1796 – flag referendum
Itawambians embraced the new state flag with 57.99 percent or 6,138 of the 10,585 voters approving the new design.
Initiatives 65 and 65A
Itawamba County voters, along with the rest of the state of Mississippi, voted to allow certain citizens with approved medical needs to receive treatment from medical marijuana. Initiative 65 received 70.30 percent of the votes compared to Initiative 65A’s 29.70 percent. Under initiative 65, there are more than 20 specified qualifying conditions for which patients are allowed to possess 2.5 ounces of marijuana at one time. The current sales tax rate of 7 percent will apply to the sale of medical marijuana.
Election Commissioner
In the Election Commissioner races, nominees James Dickens in district one, Amanda H. McFerrin in district two, Matt Hudson in district three, Tommy Gholston in district four, and Steve Johnson in district five all ran unopposed.