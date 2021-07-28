Left to right: Dawson Arriola (1), Hagan Pearce (12), Van Harrington (18), Tanner Allen (14), Andrew Green (19), Cam Harrison (24), Stan Horton (11), Mason Waddle (16), John Michael Harwood (30), Carson Shells (9), Brother Grubbs (7) and Ben Monaghan (15).
The North Mississippi Elite 14U travel baseball team competed in the Grand Slam World Series in Panama City Beach, Florida last week. The team is based out of Fulton and features players from Fulton, Mooreville, Ripley, Saltillo, and Tupelo.
Elite opened the tournament playing 5-Star National Gold from Georgia. Playing in the pouring rain, Elite jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first. After multiple rain and lightning delays, Elite led 6-4 going into the bottom of the final inning, but they gave up a 2-RBI single, and the game ended in a 6-6 tie. In their second pool game, the Elite defeated the North Texas Wolfpack 14-1, going 1-0-1 in pool play earned the No. 2 seed for bracket play.
In the first bracket game, they matched up with another 5-Star team, this time the 5-Star National Black. Elite scored in every inning running away with a 13-5 victory. Dawson Arriola and John Michael Harwood each had multiple hits.
In their second bracket game walks and errors hurt Elite, as they dropped a 13-0 decision to Canes Kentucky West and fell into the losers bracket. Vann Harrington had two hits in the game.
Facing elimination, the Elite faced Team XI. Tanner Allen worked a 3-up, 3-down opening frame. Arriola led the game off with a double, followed by an RBI single from Brother Grubbs to give Elite a 1-0 lead at the end of the first inning.
Team XI responded in the top of the second to take a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the inning, a couple of walks and a passed ball allowed Elite to tie the game at 2-2. Team XI responded with two runs in the third and one in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. Elite had the tying run at the plate in the last inning but a groundout to short ended the game and the season.
North Mississippi Elite finished 2-2-1 in the World Series for a sixth place finish. They finished the spring season as 14U Major with an overall record of 23-13-2.