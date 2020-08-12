Eliza Johnson is a winner.
The Itawamba Agricultural High School senior won a state championship last season. The season before, too. In 2018, she won the 50-yard freestyle. In 2019, she won the 100-yard backstroke.
But she’s not finished. Johnson has the goal of winning more gold before she graduates.
Johnson was named the Most Valuable Swimmer for the IAHS varsity team in 2017, 2018 and 2019. She was also named to the Clarion-Ledger All-State swim teams in all three seasons and was the Daily Journal girls’ Swimmer of the Year in 2017.
A special honors and honors student her entire high school career, Johnson was a member of the 2015 middle school National Scholars Bowl Team and, as an eighth-grader, captained the 2017 IAHS Scholars Bowl junior varsity team who finished 82nd at the national tournament. She was named an All-Star Scholar that year.
Johnson has been a district champion in Marketing Communications in the DECA district competition and has competed at DECA Internationals in Principles of Business Administration.
She is a member of the National Honor Society and has also been a member of the IAHS Student Council since 2017. She served as that organization’s reporter during the 2019-20 school year.
Johnson has been a First Responder’s Breakfast volunteer and was a 2019 IAHS representative at Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership and a member of the 2017 MSU Honor Choir.
A member of West Main Church of Christ, she has taken part in Horizons Christian Leadership, RUSH (Reaching Unlimited Spiritual Heights) at Freed-Hardeman University and attended Maywood Christian Camp.. She is a vacation Bible school script writer and a Kidd’s Kids volunteer.
Johnson is a lifeguard, works as a swim coach with younger members of the Shockwave Aquatic Team, and also gives swim lessons to children and teenagers. With a program at the Tupelo Aquatic Center, Johnson gives swimming lessons to underprivileged kids who wouldn’t normally have access to lessons.
She is the daughter of Chris and Anna Johnson.