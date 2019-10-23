Itawamba Agricultural High School’s Eliza Johnson finished first in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke to lead the IAHS swimmers competing in the North Half Championship at Delta State University in Cleveland, Saturday.
Jenna Claire Johnson, Addy Williamson, Sam Holland, Kinsey Plunkett, and all six relay teams finished well enough to advance to the state meet next weekend at the Tupelo Aquatic Center. Altogether, the girls team finished third in north half and the boys fifth.
Results:
200-yard freestyle
- girls: sixth – Kinsey Plunkett
- boys: sixth – Sam Holland; 10th – Brennen Chatham
200-yard medley relay
- girls: third
- boys: fifth
50-yard freestyle
- girls: fifth – Jenna Claire Johnson; 22nd – Addy Williamson; 27th – Lauren Johnson; 28th – Anna Boggs; 32nd – Lauren Boggs
- boys: 22nd – Jaxon Nolan; 28th – Nick Shumpert; 32nd – Jake Morgan; 34th – Maddox Hendricks; 49th – Jason Wiginton; 52nd – Josh Hill
100-yard butterfly
- girls: first – Eliza Johnson; WC- eighth – Ava Armstrong
100-yard freestyle
- girls: WC – seventh Jenna Claire Johnson; 11th – Kinsey Plunkett; 21st – Anna Boggs; 27th – Natalia Rodriguez; 31st – Lauren Boggs
- boys: 35th – Wiginton; 36th – Nolan; 42nd – Hendricks
500-yard freestyle
- boys: ninth – Morgan
200-yard freestyle relay
- girls: fifth
- boys: fifth
100-yard backstroke
- girls: first – Eliza Johnson; third – Williamson
- boys: sixth – Holland
100-yard breaststroke
- girls: 11th – Armstrong
400-yard freestyle relay
- girls: third
- boys: fourth