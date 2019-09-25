The Itawamba Agricultural High School swim team swam in their third meet of the season, last Tuesday afternoon at the Tupelo Aquatic Center. Eliza Johnson finished first in the 50-yard freestyle event – the event in which she won a state championship a year ago – and also finished second in the 100-yard backstroke.
Altogether, IAHS earned points in eight events leading to a tie for fifth place team finish for the girls and eighth place for the boys.
Placements included
Girls 200-yard medley relay: eighth – team: Addy Williamson, Ava Armstrong, Eliza Johnson and Kinsey Plunkett
Boys 200-yard medley relay: ninth – team: Sam Holland, Noah Evans, Jake Morgan and Brennen Chatham
200-yard freestyle
Girls: 16th – Jenna Claire Johnson; 17th – Lauren Johnson
50-yard freestyle
Girls: first – Eliza Johnson; 32nd – Anna Boggs; 34h – Addy Williamson; 44th– Lauren Boggs; 54th – Kyra King; 84th – Tierney Johnson; 94th – Katelynn Crowder; 97th -Breely Carsten; 103rd – Michalea Bridges
Boys: 15th – Sam Holland; 20th – Noah Evans; 24th – Brennen Chatham; 30th – Nick Shumpert; 48th – Maddox Hendricks; 61st – Jake Wiginton; 75th – Josh Hill
Girls 100-yard butterfly: 12th – Ava Armstrong
100-yard freestyle
Girls: 24th – Jenna Claire Johnson; 27th – Kinsey Plunkett; 33 rd – Anna Boggs; 34th – Addy Williamson; 38th – Lauren Johnson; 44th – Lauren Boggs; 66th – Tierney Johnson; 78th – Katelynn Crowder
Boys: 11th – Sam Holland; 32nd – Brennen Chatham; 40th – Jake Morgan; 47th – Maddox Hendricks; 54th – Jason Wiginton; 76th – Josh Hill
Boys 500-yard freestyle: 7th – Noah Evans
200-yard freestyle relay
Girls: 7th – A team: Eliza Johnson, Anna Boggs, Jenna Claire Johnson and Lauren Johnson; 24th – B team: Lauren Boggs, Breely Carsten, Katelynn Crowder and Michalea Bridges
Boys: 18th – A team: Maddox Hendricks, Jason Wiginton, Josh Hill and Nick Shumpert
Girls 100-yard backstroke: 2nd – Eliza Johnson; 16th – Kinsey Plunkett; 28th – Kyra King
100-yard breastroke
Girls: 17th – Ava Armstrong
Boys: 19th – Jake Morgan
400-yard freestyle relay
Girls: 9th – A team: Jenna Claire Johnson, Ava Armstrong, Anna Boggs and Kinsey Plunkett; 11th – B team: Lauren Johnson, Addy Williamson, Lauren Boggs and Tierney Johnson
Boys: 6th – A team: Sam Holland, Brennen Chatham, Jake Morgan and Noah Evans