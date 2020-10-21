Itawamba Agricultural High School’s Eliza Johnson finished first in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke events at the North Half meet Friday at the Tupelo Aquatic Center to lead the Indians.
Both the boys and girls teams finished fourth as five relay teams and seven individuals posted times that qualified them for the state meet.
In addition to Johnson’s wins, also advancing to state in individual events were: Addy Williamson – seventh in the 100-yard backstroke. Lauren Johnson – tenth in 100-yard breaststroke. Ava Armstrong – eighth in the 100-yard butterfly, Kinsey Plunkett – ninth in the 200-yard freestyle, Noah Evans – third in the 100-yard butterfly and Brennen Chatham – fifth in the 200-yard individual medley.
Also advancing to state were five of six relay teams.
The boys 200-yard medley relay that included Evans, Sam Holland, Jason Wiginton and Maddox Hendricks placed fifth.
The girls 200-yard medley relay team finished fourth. Team members: Williamson, A. Armstrong, E. Johnson and L. Johnson.
The boys 200-yard freestyle relay finished fourth and included: Hendricks, Chatham, Evans and Holland.
The girls 200-yard medley relay finished third and included Plunkett, A. Armstrong, E. Johnson and Noel Armstrong.
The boys 400-yard freestyle relay set a new school record with a time of 4:09.99 to take third place. Team members included: Hendricks, Chatham, Holland and Evans.
The girls 400-yard freestyle relay missed advancing by two seconds.
The 2020 state swim meet will be held later this week at the Tupelo Aquatic Center in Tupelo.