Mantachie High School's baseball team played their final two division games against Strayhorn last week. The teams split the series, with each team winning at home. Saturday evening, the Mustangs hosted Hickory Flat for a non-division matchup.
4/13 Strayhorn 5, Mantachie 1
Strayhorn was efficient at the plate Tuesday, scoring five runs on six hits. Four of those runs came in the second inning. On the other hand, Mantachie was only able to get one run across, that being a solo home run off the bat of Patrick Mangels in the fourth.
Austin Harris was the only Mantachie player with two hits. J.W. Franks hit a double that was the team's only extra-base hit besides Mangels home run.
4/16 Mantachie 10, Strayhorn 0
Luke Ellis threw a 72-pitch no-hitter in Mantachie's final division game to lead the Mustangs to a 10-0 win. Ellis struck out seven batters and walked just one in the win.
Mantachie scored three runs in the third inning and three in the fifth. In the bottom half of the sixth inning, Mantachie scored three runs with two outs and won the game on a walk-off to pick up a six-inning run-rule victory.
Ellis helped his own cause, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple and an RBI.
Franks had two hits and a pair of RBIs. Mangels, Harris, Greg Raper and Bryson Ford each had a hit, and Harris, Ford, Cooper Guin and Austin Miller drove in a run apiece.
3/17 Hickory Flat 13, Mantachie 1
Two of Mantachie's three hits came in the first inning. Hunter West hit a lead-off double in the home half of the inning and Mangles hit a single to right field. West scored on a passed ball in the frame to give the Mustangs a 1-0 advantage. Ross Simpson had the team's other hit in the second inning.
The Rebels scored 13 runs in the third inning and kept the Mustangs off the board to get the four-inning run-rule win.
Mantachie finished division play with a 7-3 record and was 9-12 overall as of Sunday afternoon.