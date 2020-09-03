Itawamba Agricultural High School volleyball’s Emma Grace Allen is also a member of the Indians cheerleading squad.
The senior has served as President of DECA where she finished first in the state at the 2020 state competition and in the top 30 at the 2019 international competition in school based enterprise.
Allen’s three straight years as a special honors student with a 4.0 grade-point average earned her inclusion in the National Honors Society and Mu Alpha Theta.
A maid in IAHS’s 2019 homecoming court, Allen has also been a Jr. Ms. Blazer.
As an active member of Bethel Baptist Church, she has helped organize the church’s trunk or treat, volunteered with vacation bible school, visits local nursing homes and works in the nursery. As a member of the Anchor Club, Allen has made toys for dog shelters and helped organize the yearly Father/Daughter dance.
Allen is also a member of the IAHS Indian Players, Student Council and Honor Choir.
In her spare time, she enjoys kayaking, shopping, swimming, tubing, drawing and spending time with her friends.
Allen is the daughter of Dr. Jay and Belinda Allen and has a younger sister Mollianne. She plans to become an Optometrist in private practice and hopes to attend the Southern School of Optometry.