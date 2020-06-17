IAHS senior Emoni Adams is a member of the Lady Indians’ powerlifting team. She was also a member of the IAHS cheer team and a manager for the basketball team.
Students at IAHS selected Adams as the school’s football queen, last fall.
Adams is involved in the Children of Palace and is a member of White Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She also enjoys spending time with her family and friends and shopping.
Adams loves kids and plans to attend Itawamba Community College in the fall with plans to become a pediatric nurse.
She is the daughter of Kenneth and Wanda Adams.