Rowdy still wanders up to the patio door and peers through the glass of the Irvin home.
The black lab watches for his longtime companion Bobby Irvin to walk through the kitchen, slide the door open, and step across the threshold. In the afternoons, he would toss the ball and feed chicken strips to Rowdy and his canine pal, Gabby at their patio meeting place.
For Irvin’s companions, no one else can fill that empty place.
Irvin died from complications of COVID-19 on Aug. 19. He was 82.
“Daddy had other underlying health issues,” Kim Johnson said of her father’s health. “But he was very active, always doing things in his shop and around the house. He was never one to sit idle.”
Serving his church and community was a big part of Irvin’s life according to his family. He was an active member of Ballardsville Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and for many years and as a Sunday School teacher.
He spent 24 years, (four terms) as a board member of the Itawamba County School District. He was particularly fond of Dorsey Attendance Center which sits just a stone’s throw from Irvin’s home. Much like a sentry, he guarded and looked after the school his children once attended.
Hard work was no stranger to Irvin either. He retired from maintenance at Super Sagless after three decades of employment. In spite of his heart issues, he tended thirty-plus tomato plants through the summer and had only recently given the responsibility of his cattle to his grandson, Brandon. He was laying more stones on the family’s patio prior to getting sick. His beloved dogs followed his every step.
It wasn’t uncommon for Irvin to sound congested, his wife Jo Ellen said of his overall health.
“We all knew he had possible exposure to COVID,” she said. “On Sunday when he went to water the blueberry bushes, he was out of breath. He gradually got worse and then began to run a temp.”
On Tuesday, Irvin saw a doctor and was given medications and breathing treatments. By Friday, his conditions worsened and he was taken to the hospital.
“He refused to stay because they wouldn’t allow my mother to stay with him,” Johnson said. “That’s just the kind of person he was. They had always done everything together and that was the way he saw it. This was no different.”
Irvin returned home, but his condition continued to decline. Johnson convinced her father there was no alternative but to return to the hospital and he was admitted to North Mississippi Medical Center on Sunday. It would be their last conversation. Irvin was vented on Monday and died on Wednesday.
“The hospital would call us every few hours and give us an update,” Jo Ellen Irvin said of her husband’s time in the hospital. “We did get to see him the day before he passed away.”
Johnson said the visit will forever be etched in her mind.
“It was overwhelming,” she said of the COVID unit. “Walking down the hallway with all of the equipment sitting outside the rooms, the nurses dressed in protective gear, it looked like a war zone.”
In the early morning hours of Aug. 19, the hospital called his wife to tell her they felt his death would be soon.
Gabby, Irvin’s double doodle pal, was always his couch companion. She had not sat in their spot since he was hospitalized.
“The morning of his death she appeared to be having nightmares and then suddenly hopped up there,” Johnson said. “I honestly believe that she knew what was happening.”
Johnson made herself a cup of coffee after she was awakened by the dog. She slipped outside to sit at the picnic table where her father enjoyed his morning cup.
“There was a gentle breeze that blew through and the phone rang,” she said.
His official time of death, the nurse said told her, was 8:07 a.m.
“It all still seems unreal,” she said. “It’s been hard to find closure, even the grieving process has been changed by this pandemic.”
Friends and family stopped by to bring food and say a few words. Hugs and handshakes seemed to be a thing of the past, but the kind gestures offered were heartfelt.
Now the family faces getting through the holidays.
At Thanksgiving, only a few members gathered outside to have a meal. There was yet another empty place where Irvin would have sat to enjoy his favorite holiday.
“I always make the dressing,” Johnson said of the gathering. “He was my taste tester and I just couldn’t do it this year.”
Many members of Irvin’s family have experienced and recovered from the deadly virus. His sister, Delois spent one month hospitalized and is now home recovering. She had no underlying health issues.
“She told us God must have a purpose still for her,” Johnson said. “There were days she thought she would not survive.”
The family agrees, there is still much to be thankful for amid the ongoing pandemic. Jo Ellen Irvin and Johnson will travel to Tennessee for a small gathering at Irvin’s son, Kris’s home.
“This was our son, Knox’s first year to spend the entire summer with my Dad,” Kris Irvin said. “He had spent several days in the past, but this was a first and I’m thankful he was able to do that.”
Johnson said Irvin’s parents lived to be well into their 90s. Although he was 82-years-old at the time of his death, the family wonders if they might have had more years with him had it not been for the ongoing pandemic.
“Wear the mask,” the family agrees.
“You feel cheated when you’ve lost someone,” Johnson said. “You need to step back and take a look at the lost lives.”
Editor’s note: As of Tues., Dec. 15, the Mississippi Department of Health confirmed the state has no ICU beds available for COVID patients.