The Evergreen-Carolina Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting their Spring Fish Fry on Saturday, May 15, from 3:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Both their spring and fall events were cancelled during the 2020 ongoing pandemic.
The event is being held at the Evergreen Community Center located eight miles south of Mooreville on Hwy 371.
Fish plates can be purchased for $10 each, or guests are welcome to make a donation. All proceeds go to support the Fire Department.
“It’s was a difficult year, but we are ready to get back to bi-annual fundraising events,” Evergreen-Carolina Fire Chief Lee Wright said.
All are welcome to attend and are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.