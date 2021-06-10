A search warrant executed on Wednesday, June 9 resulted in an Evergreen man being arrest on felony drug charges.
Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department along with North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested Jessie Dewan Estes, 34, at 5580 Highway 371 South. Estes is charged with Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Adderall) with intent to distribute and two counts of Trafficking of Schedule II Controlled Substances (Hydrocodone and Oxycodone). Agents seized one vehicle and over $5,000 in U.S. currency during the operation.
According to a press release from the office of Sheriff Chris Dickinson, Judge John Bishop set bond for Estes at $25,000.