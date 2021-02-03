Margie Thomas of Fulton now spends her days testing for COVID-19 at the Fulton Campus, a key component of the effort ICC continues to make to keep its community safe.
But her career as a medical professional started 10 years ago when she completed a phlebotomy course at ICC. Along the way, she’s also earned PBT American Society for Clinical Pathology certification and a medical transcriptionist certificate.
Her career has taken her to the North Mississippi Medical Center where she worked as a phlebotomist technician for six years and to the Magnolia Regional Health Center where she was a PT in the emergency room for two years.
In today’s pandemic world, Thomas is now filling a significant need at ICC, where she was employed as the COVID lab technician last October. She clocks in at 8 a.m., Monday through Friday, and then she checks her schedule to see how many appointments she has for the day because “someone could have gotten sick and needs to be tested quickly.” Then she checks to make sure she has enough cartridges for the day, sanitizes her station and opens the door to the refurbished facility on the campus where she works until 4:30 p.m. “Most of my appointments are outside curbside. If I have students who don’t do drive up and come into the COVID house, I sanitize after each patient.” At the end of each day, she enters the patients’ results into the computer on the State website, sanitizes again and bags up all trash. Appointments, which are made through the Dean of Students or Human Resources offices, are every 15 minutes.
In her role, she collects specimens from the employees and students who have been exposed or who have symptoms of the virus. She said she uses a nasal swab that takes 15 minutes to have results.
Thomas said she decided to become a medical professional because she has always taken care of her family in times of sickness. She and her husband, Terry, have been married for 35 years, and they are the parents of two children, Jacqueline Lesley (Doug) and James Thomas (Keally). They have four grandchildren, Carter, 4; Camden, 3; Calvin, 2; and Collin, 8 months.
“I was a phlebotomist for nine and a half years,” Thomas said. “The phlebotomist is not an easy job. Patients hate to see you coming. It is one of the most rewarding and sometimes stressful jobs in the medical field…It is an important role.”
Thomas said that her medical transcription training enables her to use the terms every day, during her time when she was a patient, when taking care of her father and daughter and working in two hospitals.
And, as a student in the ICC programs, she learned that each required motivation and dedication. Thomas said the two programs helped her find a way to give back. “It also made me want to do more and instilled in me to show compassion for the people I would be caring for,” she emphasized. “The programs helped me figure out what I wanted to do in life. The Phlebotomy program gives you a taste of what the medical field is about, and the Medical Transcription program gave me an understanding of all of the areas of the hospital and how dictation is so important in a patient’s medical records.” She also said she learned to be vigilant, dedicated and trustworthy, which she can and does apply to all areas of her life.
Thomas’s days as a student are not over, she said. She is currently enrolled at ICC to become a medical laboratory technician or registered nurse. “I love the lab and the environment it offers for someone to work in. Being a Medical Laboratory Technician would let me stay in the environment I’m used to working in. The RN program would give me more of a chance to grow as a medical professional.”
Thomas said that her current job has positives, even in the midst of a pandemic. “It’s exciting, challenging and rewarding. After having had the virus, I can explain it to my patients better and give them hope that it’s going to be okay. Also, pharmaceutical companies brought forth a new vaccine in record time.” She said that she is always asking herself if she’s being safe enough. “I believe that’s how all medical people feel at some time or other.” The greatest reward, Thomas stressed, is telling her patients that they tested negative, but the lowest moment is telling students and employees that they are positive and that they must quarantine.
As far as life after COVID, Thomas said that she will be able to hug her aunt and uncle without fear that she might share the virus that could kill them, and she looks forward to the day when masks aren’t needed.
As of today, we’re still affected by a global pandemic, but Thomas has advice for those considering an allied health profession. “The medical field right now is demanding, and you should make sure you are up for the task. It is also rewarding and can offer you a good life by providing for your family. You should choose it based on wanting to give back and help.”
And that’s what Margie Thomas does. Every. Single. Day.