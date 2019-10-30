Last year, Andrew Miller provided much of the Mustang football team’s fireworks, returning many kicks and leading the team in tackles.
This season, Miller hasn’t settled for the numbers he put up last year, which included several kick-off returns for touchdowns; he returned a few interception’s for scores as well. He wants to be better.
“My goal is to have the best season I’ve had and give 100% every play that I’m on the field,” he said in an interview before the season began.
The fleet-footed Miller is a weapon that allows the offense to stretch the field with long passes. On defense, his improved strength improves his physicality and will help him remove the guy he’s defending as an option in the passing game.
Miller hopes his example to his teammates is one they embrace.
“Play for the person right next to them,” Miller said when asked about his goals for his team.
Miller’s “all for one, one for all” attitude is one every athlete on a team needs in order for it to improve and find success.