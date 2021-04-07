Golf's first major of 2021, the Ladies Professional Golfers Association's ANA Inspiration, was played last week on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.
Fulton native Ally Ewing finished tied for seventh with a 10-under-par total to continue her strong play in majors over the last few seasons.
Ewing opened her week with a one-under par, 71 and posted sub-par rounds in the tournament's final three rounds with a 70 on Friday, a 66 on moving day and 71 on Sunday.
Ewing found herself slipping early in the final round after a double-bogey on the third hole and bogey on the fourth, but regained lost ground and was back to even-par by the time she made the turn. Two birdies and a bogey over the back nine gave her a one-under-par final score for the day.
Majors earn golfers double the Solheim Cup points compared to a regular tournament. Ewing is currently in fifth place. The Solheim Cup, similar to the PGA's Ryder Cup, will be played at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio this fall.
Fulton's Chad Ramey tied for eighth at the Korn Ferry Tour's Emerald Coast Golf Classic in Destin yesterday with a 10-under-par total. All four of Ramey's rounds were in the 60s. He shot 69-66-69-66 - 270 at the first-year tournament. The finish bumped him up a couple of places to seventh in The 25 rankings. The 25 rankings awards PGA Tour cards for the next season to the top 25 golfers on the Korn Ferry Tour.