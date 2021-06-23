Ally Ewing shot a 7-under par 65 in Sunday’s final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic to tie for sixth with a four-day total of 270, or 18-under par. It was Ewing’s third top-10 finish of the season.
The Fulton native shot all four rounds in the 60s with her best round coming on the final day of the tournament in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Ewing sits comfortably in third place in the Team USA Solheim Cup standings and is in the top-10 in the Race to CME Globe standings.
This week, the LPGA is in Georgia for the year’s third major, the Women’s PGA Championship.