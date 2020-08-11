The Tupelo District office of the United Methodist Church has tapped Emily Quinn as the new Director of Campus Ministries for the Wesley Foundation at Itawamba Community College.
Quinn is the Communications Chairperson for Fulton United Methodist Church and was recently named the church’s youth director after having served several years as director of the Children’s Ministry. She hopes her role as director of both the youth ministry at FUMC and the Wesley Foundation at ICC will serve as a “foundational bridge” for participants.
“I am thrilled to begin the new school year as the Director of the Wesley Foundation at ICC,” Quinn said about her appointment. She replaces Brenton Banko, who had been the director since 2018.
The Wesley Foundation is the campus ministry of the United Methodist Church but open to all students. The organization has locations at more than 1,300 colleges and universities globally. Its chief aim, according to the organization’s mission statement, is “to provide the support they need to raise up a new generation of thoughtful Christian leaders.”
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will present Quinn with some unique challenges right out of the gate.
“I know that this ministry will look a little different this year due to COVID-19, but I am eager to jump in and start meeting students and building relationships,” she said.
Quinn invites anyone with questions or who would like to get in contact to email her at mord3@yahoo.com.
With a recently renovated facility for the Wesley Foundation, Quinn wants to provide both a physical and spiritual resource for students.
“I hope that it will serve as a refuge for students who are seeking a safe and stable environment during such a time of uncertainty,” she said.