“I’m not a chef, I’m a cook,” Bobby Cleveland explained as he glided around his kitchen simultaneously prepping dumplings and stirring custard for his biscuit bread pudding dessert.
Growing up in Fairview, Cleveland considers himself fortunate to have had the guidance of his grandparents and great grandparents.
Cleveland learned to cook in his grandmother’s kitchen as did his father before him. It was this grandmother whose iron skillets, which were passed down to Cleveland, are the very ones he’s cooking with this evening.
“If you get it in your mind and you know what tastes good, you can make anything,” said Cleveland, “[my grandmother] knew what worked and devised her own recipes.”
As a coroner, funeral director, husband and father to three, Cleveland leads a fast paced kind of life, but always makes time to put a meal on the table for his family.
“What I see in families of our generation is that we’re all pulled in every direction all the time and it seems like there’s not time to eat a good meal,” Cleveland lamented as he dropped the last of his dumplings into the bubbling pot in front of him, “it’s important to be able to have a meal together in 20 minutes.”
Cleveland explained that the secret to good chicken and dumplings – where the dumplings are soft and fluffy --is to make them small, using the tip of his thumb as a guide to ensure each little ball of dough is uniform in size.
In the daily hustle and bustle of work life and trying to feed a family, Cleveland says the best advice he got came from his father.
After a frustrating defeat in the kitchen during his first attempt at making chicken and dumplings, Cleveland called his dad in search of advice.
When asked how to make the dumplings and keep them from getting tough, or worse, disintegrating altogether into the broth, his dad replied, “well, you just cook’em. Just do it!”
That advice has been the key to Cleveland’s cooking success. When things don’t work out, Cleveland encourages people to do as his dad said keep a “just do it” attitude.
His family’s trial and error outlook on the art of making a meal leaves no room for wasting time being upset over small failures.
“If you burn something just throw it out and start over,” said Cleveland, “there’s no sense in getting mad.”
Chicken and Dumplings1 whole chicken
4 cups self rising flour
1 Tbsp veg oil
Milk to thicken to dough consistency
Boil chicken and debone. Save the leftover broth.
Mix last three ingredients until a dough forms.
Using a teaspoon, roll small amount of dough into spoon and drop in the broth.
Continue until broth thickens and you have desired amount.
Stir occasionally. Salt and pepper to taste
Green beansPut green beans in an iron skillet. Add oil, bacon drippings, or bacon pieces.
Salt to taste. Cook down fried until tender. Cover with lid and let sit.
Biscuit pudding according to my dad, Frankie3-4 fresh or left over biscuits.
1 tsp vanilla
4 eggs
1 1/2 cup sugar
3 cups milk
Whisk last four ingredients in a baking dish. Halve the biscuits and place in the dish. Bake at 350 until golden brown.