The MSU-Itawamba County Extension Office will be hosting a blood drive to help combat low supplies during the ongoing pandemic.
“Since COVID-19 our local hospitals are experiencing shortages,” Extension Officer Marie Rogers said. “We hope our blood drive will help.”
Rogers said Vitalant, one of the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit transfusion medicine organizations will be on-site for donations on Friday, August 14. Extra precautions will be taken to protect both donors and staff.
“We will be taking appointments only,” she said. “Mask will be required by all participants as well.”
Temperature checks will be made upon arrival and must be under 99.5 degrees to proceed according to Vitalant’s website. Donors can wait in their vehicles until their appointment time. The organization uses sterile, one-time-use collection sets for every donation and wiping down all high touch areas often and after every collection.
Rogers said she hopes the precautionary measures will be an incentive for individuals to make the much-needed donations.
“One person’s donation can help save three lives,” Rogers told The Times. “This is something we don’t think about until the need is in our own family. I am so very grateful for the people who donated when my family needed it and I would hate for anyone to be in a life-threatening situation and not have blood readily available. We encourage anyone who can to participate.”
Donations will be taken in the Itawamba County Extension Office parking lot at 605A South Cummings Street on Friday, August 14 from 10 am until 2 pm. Appointments can be made by calling 662-862-3201.