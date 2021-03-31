Lee/Itawamba County Farm Service Agency (FSA) Director Ross Loftin is encouraging farmers to report their acreage.
“Now is a good time for participants with Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acreage and livestock producers with pasture and hay acreage to report their acreage to FSA,” Loftin says.
CRP acreage must be reported annually for annual rental payments to be paid in October. Reporting pasture and hay acreage is not mandatory but is recommended to be eligible for assistance later in case of crop losses due to drought or other natural disasters.
“The deadline to report CRP, grass for grazing and hay, and other spring-seeded crops is July 15,” Loftin stated in a press release. “Reports filed after July 15th will be assessed a late filing fee.”
Additional information on these and other programs is available to producers and landowners by contacting the local FSA office in Tupelo.