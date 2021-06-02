Farmers Markets in both Fulton and Mantachie is set to open next week.
Fulton’s Farmers Market, which features fresh veggies, fruits, canned goods, and other locally sourced goods, will open Tuesday, June 8, at 2 p.m. at ICC’s Cypress Pavilion. They will remain open until all their produce is gone or until 4 p.m., whichever comes first. Vendors will return on Friday, June 11, at the same time and location. They will be open on Tuesdays and Fridays throughout the summer.
Featuring the same fresh foods and canned goods, Mantachie’s farmers market will open Saturday, June 12, from 8-10 a.m. at Mantachie Park Pavilion. It will return each Saturday, from 8-10 a.m., throughout the summer.
Vendors don’t need to pre-register to participate in the market, just show up. They are asked to pay a one-time, summer long, $10 fee to sell. Payment can be made to Eddie Moore, Market Manager for Fulton, and Ed Calvert, Market Manager for Mantachie.
Customers are encouraged to come early for the best selection of goods.
Items for sale in the farmer’s market must be homegrown. Vendors with handcrafted items, such as wood crafts, are invited to join. Commercial products will not be allowed.
Itawamba County Extension Officer Marie Rogers told The Times she is optimistic that this will be a successful year.
“We are looking forward to a great summer. We would love to have more producers join us and more customers come out and enjoy the fresh fruits and vegetables they bring,” Rogers said.
For more information on both the Fulton and Mantachie Farmer’s Markets call 662-862-3201.