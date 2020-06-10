Farmers Markets in both Fulton and Mantachie are set to open, next week.
Fulton’s Farmers Market, which features fresh veggies, fruits, canned goods and other locally-sourced goods, will open Tuesday, June 16, from 2-4 p.m. at ICC’s Cypress Pavilion. It’ll return on Friday, June 19, at the same time and location.
The market will be open on Tuesdays and Fridays throughout the summer.
Vendors don’t need to preregister to participate in the market, just show up. Customers are encouraged to come early for the best selection of goods.
Mantachie’s farmers market will return Saturday, June 20, from 8-10 a.m. at town park. It’ll return each Saturday, from 8-10 a.m., through the summer.
Items for sale in the farmers market must be homegrown. Vendors with handcrafted items, such as wood crafts, are invited to join. Commercial products won’t be allowed.
Itawamba County Extension Officer Marie Rogers said there will be some small changes to the markets to help promote health and safety because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including signs promoting social distancing and other safe practices.
“We do ask patrons to practice social distancing for their safety as well as the safety of the producers,” Rogers said.