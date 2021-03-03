Fulton’s Family Resource Center (FFRC) held its first food giveaway on Feb. 23. Regional Coordinator Buddy Collins told The Times the event was successful on many levels.
“We ended up with more food than was expected,” Collins said. “At the end of the day the city, the county, and countless community members rallied to distribute 1344 boxes of food. Food was being delivered in every direction.”
Roughly two dozen volunteers came out to distribute the 30-pound boxes that included milk, produce, meat, vegetables, and fruits. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Collins said the need among area families is great and FFRC will be partnering with Midsouth Food Bank for another food giveaway currently scheduled for March 23.
“Just like before there is no pre-registration,” he said.
Collins said that although last week’s large load was unexpected, they would give out whatever boxes they have available. Just as the previous giveaway, vehicles will be limited to one box per family, but are welcome to come back through the line until all the boxes are distributed.
“We are expecting a smaller load, but just like we did last week people can go back through the line to get a second box until the food runs out,” he said.
Collins said the line-up for the March event will follow the same protocol and direction as last week’s giveaway. Vehicles will enter Fulton City Park from Stewart Street on South Clifton and exit the park on South Spring Street.
“The flow worked really well,” he said. “‘I’d like like to thank both city and county officials for their help in making it such a success. We couldn’t have done it without the help of F.L.Crane for use of their forklift and Klein Mechanical Systems for the use of their property.”
Among others, Collins mentioned were volunteers from ICC and the surrounding community for distributing boxes.
“It makes on proud to be a member of such a caring community,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the next event.”
For more information, contact the Fulton Family Resource Center, 662.346.5454 or 662-256-0827.