Fulton Families Resource Center (FFRC) has announced its third food giveaway set for April 20. Regional Coordinator Buddy Collins told The Times they are excited to be continuing the program and will once again be needing volunteers to help distribute the 30-pound boxes that included milk, produce, meat, vegetables, and fruits.
“We hope to help as many folks as possible,” Collins said. “We were very thankful for the turnout of volunteers for the last two events and we hope we can do that again.”
Collins reiterated that need among area families hit hard by the pandemic remains great. In an effort to meet that need, the boxes are filled with much needed items and the process to receive them, has been kept simple.
“Just like before there is no pre-registration. You just show up and receive a box” he said. “Vehicles will be limited to one box per family, but folks are welcome to come back through the line and get a second box as long as they last.”
The line-up for the April 20 event will follow the same protocol and direction as the past two giveaway's. Vehicles will enter Fulton City Park from Stewart Street on South Clifton and exit the park on South Spring Street.
“We will follow the same direction as last time,” he said. “Like before, we just need to get the word out for both volunteers and families in need.”
For more information, contact the Fulton Family Resource Center, 662.346.5454.