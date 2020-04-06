The Mississippi Department of Health has reported a fifth confirmed case of coronavirus in Itawamba County.
The information comes from the MDH’s website, Tuesday morning. MDH updates their number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, county by county, daily.
Until last week, Itawamba County had held steady at three confirmed cases since mid-March. On Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases jumped to four, but then dropped back to three by Thursday morning. According to the MDH’s website, county case numbers and deaths “may change as investigation finds new or additional information.”
The initial fourth case was reportedly a person who works in Itawamba County, but does not live here. He is believed to have since been counted among the cases in his home county.
The MDH reported a second fourth case on Monday, then the fifth case on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday morning, no local deaths have been attributed to the virus.
As of Wednesday, there have been 2,003 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 67 deaths attributed to the virus. State medical experts are expecting those numbers to climb in the coming weeks, possibly reaching their zenith around April 20.
Itawamba County supervisors passed a resolution, last week, asking residents and business owners to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to help slow the spread of the virus, including limiting public gatherings to 10 people or fewer. On Monday, supervisors told The Times they “strongly encouraged” Itawamba County residents to follow federal and state guidelines.
The state has since been placed under a “shelter-in-place” order by Gov. Tate Reeves, which severely limits travel and public gatherings. The order also restricts local businesses, including restaurants, to curbside or delivery services only.