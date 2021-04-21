With a playoff position clinched and a division championship in their back pocket, the Lady Mustangs played three more games last week, for the sake of sport alone, coasting to three easy wins.
The first came Tuesday on the road against regional rival Walnut, in a game where all nine Mantachie starters finished with multiple hits, seven plated runs, and junior Hanna Gillean clubbed her second homerun of the year, in a 12-0 dismantling that lasted only five innings.
In the rematch two days later the score was only half as bad, as the Lady ‘Stangs prevailed 6-0, but they hardly broke a sweat on senior night where they honored Lynsey Barber and Madison Jones, who are batting .558 and .419 respectively this season and rank among program’s winningest classes.
“It was a great night that I enjoyed so much,” said Jones after the game. “I’m so blessed to be a part of such a great team, and I can’t wait to see where we go from here.”
“I’m just so thankful for this team and the lifelong friendships,” Barber agreed. “It was a bittersweet night realizing we’re almost to the end, but we aren’t done yet. We’ve some more things to take care of first.”
After another day of rest it was time for the week’s finale, a non-conference date with West Union, where the bus ride proved longer than the time needed to decide the game’s outcome, with Mantachie winning their third in a row, 11-1.
Freshman phenom Ramsey Montgomery picked up wins in all three contests, pitching 19 innings, allowing just nine hits and a single run, while racking up an eye-popping 44 strikeouts.
Offensively, five different Lady Mustangs batted .400 or better on the week, including sophomore Abbey Johnson and eighth-grader Lillianna Cates, who accompanied Barber, Jones, and Montgomery with the slugging honors.
Sitting at (17-4-2) and a perfect (10-0) in division play, there is only one game left in the regular season, a Tuesday night matchup with the Myrtle Lady Hawks, who are (17-3) in their own right, perched atop the 1A standings for area teams.