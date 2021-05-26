Fulton Families Resource Center (FFRC) hosted its fourth and final food giveaway on May 18.
FFRC Regional Coordinator Buddy Collins told The Times that it was successful just as the others have been.
“With this being our final event, I would like to thank Mayor Barry Childers and the city’s leadership,” Collins said. “Also Mr. Carson Cole and F.L. Crane for the use of the forklift and Mr. Kline for the use of their property at Kline Mechanical.”
Collins said the event would not have been possible without the help of dedicated volunteers at every event.
Female athletes and coaches from Itawamba Agricultural High School were among those volunteering to help distribute the 30-pound boxes that included milk, produce, meat, vegetables, and fruits for the last giveaway.
“We are grateful to have their support and help,” Collins said. “They represented their families and schools amazingly. Our entire community should be very proud of these young people.”