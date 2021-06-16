Fulton residents cast their final ballot in last week’s general election deciding who would take the city’s two remaining positions on the board.
In the bid for the Alderman Ward I, democratic candidate Daisy Stone received 62 votes defeating her republican opponent, Doug Strickland, who received 22 votes. Stone takes the seat left vacant by Hayward Wilson who chose not to seek reelection.
Republican Brad Chatham defeated democrat Earleen Young for Fulton’s alderman-at-large position. Chatham received 195 votes against Young’s 69 votes. There was one write-in vote in this race. Chatham currently serves as the alderman for Ward 4. He defeated incumbent Liz Beasley in the April 6 election.
Chatham will be the only familiar face when newly elected officials are sworn in on July 1. All other positions will be held by newcomers.
In the April 6 election, republican Richard Comer was declared the official winner defeating five other candidates in the Alderman Ward II race. Comer received 113 votes giving him enough to secure the seat. There were no democratic candidates in the race. Comer replaces outgoing alderman Mike Nanney.
In the April 27 republican runoff, Russ Ramey defeated Cory Shotts for the Ward III Alderman position. Ramey replaces Joey Steele who did not seek reelection. Corey Moore came out on top of the Ward IV race for alderman after defeating Jim Holland. Moore replaces Brad Chatham who won the Alderman-at-Large position.
Republican Emily Quinn won the primary race for the city’s mayor position after defeating incumbent Barry Childers. Quinn was declared the official winner after democratic candidate John Maxcy officially dropped out of the race in mid-April.
Fulton has a total of 2,448 registered voters. Roughly 34 percent showed up to cast their vote in the April 6 city-wide races. For the June 8 general election, only 14 percent of those registered cast a ballot. The 2021 City of Fulton election saw the largest number of candidates toss their hat in the ring in two decades.