Fulton’s David Leatherwood admits he hated school growing up, but his love of sports kept him in the classroom. During his lifetime, Leatherwood has worn many hats including being a coach, a member of the military, a salesman for a car dealership and weathering a cancer diagnosis. Regardless of what season of life he’s in, Leatherwood still has the same enthusiasm for athletics as he did when he was walking the halls at Independence High.
Leatherwood’s journey began in the seventh grade when he asked Independence coach, Jerry Barrett, if he could go out for football in the seventh grade.
“I was one of those young men who if it weren’t for a coach, I would have probably been a high school drop out,” Leatherwood said.
The coach told him as long as he made the grades and went to class that he could play. Leatherwood held up his end of the bargain, never missing a day of school between then and the beginning of his senior year of high school and the coach held up his.
After his high school playing days were over, Leatherwood began the work to become a coach.“My dream was to become one of the best coaches to ever coach the game,” Leatherwood said.
That dream became a reality in 1988 when he was hired at Drew High School. Over six years at Drew, he served as a coach in various capacities including: head baseball, assistant and head football and athletic director. In 1994, Leatherwood returned to his alma mater, Independence High, as defensive coordinator and ninth-grade coach for the football program and head baseball and basketball coach.
If he wasn’t busy enough, Leatherwood was also serving part-time in the Army National Guard. Leatherwood left one job he loved for another in 1998 when he joined the National Guard full-time and in his 31 and a half years in the military would rise from a private to a major. He retired in 2011 after 28 years as a commissioned officer.
Leatherwood soon found success on another adventure. “I had to find another job, so I started to sell cars in Tupelo.” Leatherwood sold cars with a dealership in Tupelo for nine years until a cancer diagnosis and the resulting effects of his treatments made him unable to do so.
Ear aches and a sore throat were Leatherwood’s first signs that something wasn’t quite right. It took some work but his wife Pam finally convinced him to see a doctor in the spring of 2020, and an MRI in June led to a diagnosis of head, neck and throat cancer.
“Our world was turned upside-down,” Leatherwood explained. “We met with Doctors Reed and Tan to determine what was next.” The initial treatment plan was three rounds of Cisplatin and then 35 rounds of radiation.
Leatherwood says those days were brutal, both physically and mentally; “ I lost my voice, will to live, all the while losing 90 pounds.”
Leatherwood lost his job at the car dealership during his treatment and health complications prevented him from finding a new one. He and his family weathered the storm using what he had saved in a 401k until he was able to begin receiving his military retirement.
One night while watching television after recovering from his diagnosis, Leatherwood received a call from his wife’s cousin Jack W. Ivy, Sr. to ask him to work as a sideline reporter for his radio coverage of the Belmont High School football team. He quickly agreed and has worked as a color analyst at volleyball, basketball and football games with plans to cover baseball in the spring.
“It was another part of my dream come true,” Leatherwood said. “I wanted to coach. I wanted to serve my country, and I had always wanted to do broadcasting. I have been a blessed man to have done all the things in my life I wanted to do.”
Leatherwood’s enjoying his newest venture and after once losing his voice, he’s found it again.