Itawamba County volunteer fire departments are limiting their response to calls to help reduce contact with the public during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, Itawamba County Fire Coordinator Patrick Homan told members of the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors he was temporarily revising dispatch and response protocol for the county’s 12 volunteer fire departments.
“Simply put, if a patient is not in a life-threatening situation such as flu-like symptoms, dispatch will not call out the volunteers,” Homan said. “If the ambulance arrives and needs assistance, at that point the VFD will be called out.”
Homan told the board that the measure was for the safety, health and well-being of both citizens and local emergency responders. The Center for Disease Control says limiting person-to-person contact – also known as social distancing – helps stifle the spread of the virus.
“I hated to push this, but it necessary, at least for now, to protect the ones who serve our county,” Homan told supervisors.