Itawamba’s FIRST Foundation (Friends of Itawamba Responding to Secure Tomorrow) is set to host its First Love Couples Bunko Night. The first-time event will be held at Fulton Country Club on Feb. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per person and are available at the ICDC office at 107 West Wiygul Street, Fulton, or any FIRST board member.
Vaunita Martin, ICDC Executive Director and the current chair of the FIRST Foundation’s board of directors, said despite the name, the fundraiser isn’t just for couples. Anyone is welcomed to take part.
“Individuals, friends, anyone who would like to join in the fun is welcome to come,” Martin said. “We have some great food and great prizes. It will be worth it.”
Heavy hors d’oeuvres and homemade sweets will be served throughout the night.
All funds raised from the event will go to support FIRST and its causes.
“The FIRST Endowment has grown to over $800,000 and we have issued grants back into the county/community of right at $250,000 since our inception,” Martin said. “About 75% of these grants have gone to supporting our county schools and our children’s education in various forms.”
In 2008, Itawamba County joined the other CREATE community affiliates in the mission of building local endowments. Throughout 2008, the local Steering Committee of the FIRST Foundation focused on making their communities aware of the giving opportunities that the new foundation provided.
“Other grants have gone to worthy causes such as the East and West food banks administered through the Methodist Church, Habitat for Humanity, Crossroads Ranch, improvement of community parks and recreation fields and many other great local needs,” Martin said.
The group’s 2018 fundraiser, held at Theo’s Feed Mill, netted more than $27,000.
FIRST uses income from the endowment to support local initiatives to improve the quality of life for all Itawamba County residents. It is structured to keep pace with the changing times and to make sure that this foundation fund continues to grow and support the community into the future. Having a local affiliate helps donors target charitable giving at home by building an endowment or community savings account.
Martin says fundraisers like the Valentine’s Day Bunko event are what helps the charitable organization meet many needs.
“We need your continued support so that we can do even more,” Martin said.