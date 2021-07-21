Five Itawamba county natives were among the 69 Itawamba Community College student-athletes named to All Academic teams by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Noah Locastro (men’s soccer) and Quinn Bennett (football) each made the first team. To qualify, they both recorded 4.0 GPAs.
Three Itawambians made the third team: Genise Dabbs (women’s basketball,) Lane Domino (baseball) and Reese Ruth (baseball.) The three had GPAs in the 3.6-3.79 range to earn the honor.
In addition to the individual honors nine ICC programs earned NJCAA Academic Team of the Year Honorable Mention: baseball, women’s basketball, golf, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and volleyball.
Earlier in the week, the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference announced their All-Academic Teams. Among them were 98 ICC student-athletes. The ICC volleyball team was named Volleyball Academic Team of the Year.
Individual athletes with a GPA of 3.8 or higher were named Distinguished Academic All-MACCC while a GPA between 3.25 and 3.79 earned placement on the Academic All-MACCC team.
Bennett and Locastro were both named the the Distinguished Academic All-MACCC team. Ruth, Domino and Dabbs all made the Academic All-MACCC team.