The Itawamba County Times was honored to be flagged this morning in support of Veterans. It’s the latest fundraising effort for John Ralph Wood VFW Post 4976 in Fulton. Anyone can pay $30 to have a home or business “flagged.” Twelve American flags with a sign stating, “I’ve been flagged is placed in front of a home or business.
After the flags are placed on the property, the name of the culprit will be coughed up for a mere $5 donation. The flags will be removed by Post 4976 members after 48 hours and the owner will be given the opportunity to “flag” someone else for a $30 donation. All funds raised go to the Post’s scholarship program and their veterans and military support programs.
For more information on flagging a friend or neighbor, call the local veterans office at 662-862-2841 or Post Commander Bryan Simmons at 910-467-5811.