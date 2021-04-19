Federal Marine Terminals, Inc. (FMT) signed an operating agreement with Port Itawamba, increasing its presence in the Southern region of the USA within this vital inland waterway system.
The facility, located in Northern Mississippi on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, covers an impressive reach, including destinations along the US Gulf Coast and into the US Midwest. FMT will be handling a variety of commodities including steel, bulk, forest products, and project cargoes while exploring additional opportunities. With this multi-year lease, the Port demonstrates its confidence in FMT, positioning the terminal operator as its exclusive stevedoring and logistics service provider.
“We are excited to expand our current footprint by partnering with the Itawamba County Port to help drive new revenue streams for the Port and its community,” Louis Saint-Cyr, President of Federal Marine Terminals said in the company’s press release. “Our strong expertise in logistics services will be an asset.”
Federal Marine Terminals Federal Marine Terminals, Inc. was established in 1965 to complement the freight operations of Montreal-based Fednav Limited. Today, FMT is recognized as a growing player in the North American terminal industry, handling breakbulk, bulk, specialized, and general cargo in 13 terminals located in the US East Coast, in the Gulf of Mexico, on the Great Lakes, and in the Arctic. Working alongside FMT, Fednav Direct offers logistics services including inventory management and inland transportation throughout the U.S. and Canada.
“Federal Marine Terminals is a globally recognized company and the Itawamba County Port Commission is excited about the new partnership and opportunities of increased economic activity at the Port of Itawamba,” Marvin Little, Board President of Itawamba County Port Commission stated in the release.
Port Itawamba is equipped to handle truck-to-ground storage, ground storage to barge, barge-to-ground, ground storage to truck, and has rail access. The port’s container-on-barge service represents a $4.2-million investment in Itawamba County.
“The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors looks forward to developing new business relationships and exploring ways to maximize the untapped potential of the Port and County,” Bill Sheffield, President of the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors said.