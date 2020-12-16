If you’re looking for a place to do your banking in Fulton, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tommy Chamblee and President David Brown of First American National Bank say all you have to do is, “follow the flag.”
Since their opening on Dec. 12, 2005, the American flag in the First American National Bank parking lot is the first thing to greet you as you exit Highway 78 to Fulton.
When prospective customers ask where they are located, Brown tells them that all they have to do is take the Fulton exit and the follow the flag to the Fulton flagship branch of First American.
Last week, First American celebrated their fifteen year anniversary. For over a decade Chamblee and Brown have prided themselves on building their clientele organically.
Chamblee set out to fill a niche that needed to be filled when he opened the Fulton branches of First American. Chamblee told the Times that while First American may not be the largest bank in the area, they don’t worry about how to compete with the bigger banks.
“It’s not ‘how can we compete with them,’ but rather ‘how can they compete with us,’” Chamblee explained, “We didn’t do this through mergers and acquisitions. We build relationships.”
Don’t let the small town feel fool you though, First American also provides their customers with some of the most up do date banking technology in order to make their experience as smooth as possible.
Their banking app is thoughtfully designed and loaded with special features that you won’t find with other banking apps. It gives customers the ability to turn any card connected to their account off and back on again in the event that it is temporarily misplaced.
Or maybe you need to transfer money to an account at another bank? That’s not a problem either. First American is one of only two banks in Mississippi to allow customers to transfer funds to accounts with other banks.
Despite having one of the most user friendly and expertly designed mobile apps in the business, Chamblee points to a simpler yet crucial tool as the most significant resource in growing their customer base.
“I tell people, the hinges on the front door are the most important technology we have here,” said Chamblee, “that’s how we get people in the door.”
In less than six months after opening the doors at their branch on Interchange Drive, First American opened a second location in Fulton to better serve their clients. Their second location is a drive-thru only branch and, just like the flagship location, is open until 5 p.m. throughout the week and Saturday to accommodate various work hours.
Chamblee and Brown also take opportunities to educate others about credit health.
They speak at high schools and churches, educating others about common financial misconceptions and how to build new credit or fix bad credit.
When asked what advice he would give to a young person looking to build credit for the first time, Chamblee said the best thing anyone can do is to go talk to a financial professional. Chamblee explained that just as no two people are the same, no two credit histories are either.
Brown suggests talking to a seasoned lender who can give good trustworthy advice before making any moves that could negatively affect your credit.
For some, it can be beneficial to take out a small loan with a cosigner, but that isn’t an option for everyone. ‘
Regardless of your situation, Brown and Chamblee can help you plan your next steps. Whether you’re looking to take out your first loan for an inexpensive used car or a multimillion dollar business loan, the folks at First American are eager to help you.
“The most important customer is the one sitting across from us,” Brown stated with Chamblee adding, “we poured these floors level. Nobody walks higher than anyone else.”