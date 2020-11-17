The MSU-Itawamba Extension Service is partnering with several businesses for a food drive this month.
Set to go through Nov. 23, the extension office and local businesses are serving as drop-off locations for nonperishable food items. Taylor Jones State Farm in Fulton, Ivy Rose, Mantachie Pharmacy, and Mantachie Nutrition are among those currently on the list.
Itawamba County Extension Officer Marie Rogers told The Times that concerns over the effect of the ongoing pandemic prompted her office to organize the drive.
“I can only imagine what it has been like for many families with the stress of COVID and the loss of jobs,” Rogers said. “We just wanted to fill the gap as much as we could.”
Rogers said this event is not to be confused with the annual Pack the Bus when the extension office and the school’s join forces.
“We will be doing that later on,” she said. “This event is to help stock both pantries through the holiday.”
Gathered items will be distributed to the food pantries in their local areas.
“We just ask that people donate and help families get through this difficult time,” Rogers said.
Other businesses wishing to participate as a drop off location can contact Rogers. Call 662-862-3201 for more information.