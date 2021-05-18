The Fulton Family Resource Center and Midsouth Food Bank have scheduled their fourth food giveaway for Tuesday, May 18. As before, 30-pound boxes packed with milk, produce, meat, vegetables, and fruits will be free and available to anyone who wishes to attend.
The drive-through food giveaway will begin at 12 p.m. No preregistration is required.
The line-up for the May 18 event will follow the same protocol and direction as past giveaways. Vehicles will enter Fulton City Park from Stewart Street on South Clifton and exit the park on South Spring Street.
For more information, contact the Fulton Family Resource Center, 662.346.5454.